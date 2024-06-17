Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ulster Bank has announced over £7 million in support of the new 83-bedroom Marcus Hotel which is being built in Portrush.

Marcus Hotel Portrush, formerly the Londonderry Hotel on the town’s Main Street, is the first major development for leading hospitality and property development company Andras House outside of the city of Belfast.

The new 83-bedroom Marcus Hotel Portrush is being developed as part of an £11 million investment by Andras House, Belfast’s largest hotel operator, and will be operated under franchise from Hilton under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andras House was founded in Belfast in 1981 and today operates seven internationally-branded hotels with over 1,000 beds across Holiday Inn® Belfast City Centre, Holiday Inn® Express, three ibis Hotels, the Crowne Plaza, Hampton by Hilton Hotel in the city’s Hope Street, and Cordia Serviced Apartments.

Ulster Bank's Richard Lusty (right) pictured with Rajesh Rana from Andras House at the Marcus Hotel in Portrush. Credit Lorcan Doherty

Its investment in Portrush – which will be the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel on the island of Ireland – represents the hotelier’s largest investment outside of Belfast.

The Tapestry Collection by Hilton is described as “a gathering of independent hotels, each with an original, vibrant personality”.

Richard Lusty, Relationship Director at Ulster Bank, said: “Andras House has been a cornerstone of the hospitality sector in Belfast for decades and has contributed significantly to the advancement of the city’s tourism offering. Its latest investment is the culmination of over 40 years of industry expertise applied to the scenic North Coast which will serve as an important economic driver for the area, creating new jobs and further strengthening its domestic and international appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction on the new hotel is continuing at pace and is expected to complete in 2025 in time for The Open, which returns to Royal Portrush next year.

Rajesh Rana, Director at Andras House, added: “This is a strategically important investment for Andras House and a continuation of our thriving relationship with Ulster Bank.