Ulster Bank Coleraine races to support NI Hospice
The annual fundraising campaign sees Ulster Bank teams come together and try to raise some much-needed funds for the hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and adults living with life-limiting illnesses across Northern Ireland.
This year’s drive began with sponsoring the Dragon Boat Race in Belfast where teams competed against each other along the river Lagan on Friday, September 13.
More locally, the team at Ulster Bank in Coleraine have also been getting involved, organising a quiz night and a sponsored spin cycle, held in the branch in the Diamond area of the town.
Other events planned this year include a movement challenge which will see colleagues move in whatever way they can and post on social media under the hashtag #moveforthenihospice. A street collection took place in Belfast on September 19 and on the same day, colleagues in the bank’s head office donned their aprons to take part in a hotly contested Bake-Off style challenge.
In 2023, colleagues raised an incredible £160,000 for the charity. Expectations are high that this total can be surpassed this year and Terry Robb, Head of Retail Banking at Ulster Bank, says colleagues are determined to make this happen.
“It’s fantastic to meet our fundraising target so that the NI Hospice can continue with their great work, but the relationships we have formed and our colleagues’ commitment to the initiative are really what makes this partnership so rewarding.”