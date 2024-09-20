Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ulster Bank colleagues in Coleraine are getting behind this year’s One Week in September campaign to support the work of the NI Hospice.

The annual fundraising campaign sees Ulster Bank teams come together and try to raise some much-needed funds for the hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and adults living with life-limiting illnesses across Northern Ireland.

This year’s drive began with sponsoring the Dragon Boat Race in Belfast where teams competed against each other along the river Lagan on Friday, September 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More locally, the team at Ulster Bank in Coleraine have also been getting involved, organising a quiz night and a sponsored spin cycle, held in the branch in the Diamond area of the town.

Ulster Bank colleagues who participated in the Dragon Boat Race in Belfast last weekend. The annual race is one of the biggest fundraiser for the NI Hospice and kickstarts Ulster Bank’s One Week in September campaign, where teams come together to raise money for the charity. CREDIT ULSTER BANK

Other events planned this year include a movement challenge which will see colleagues move in whatever way they can and post on social media under the hashtag #moveforthenihospice. A street collection took place in Belfast on September 19 and on the same day, colleagues in the bank’s head office donned their aprons to take part in a hotly contested Bake-Off style challenge.

In 2023, colleagues raised an incredible £160,000 for the charity. Expectations are high that this total can be surpassed this year and Terry Robb, Head of Retail Banking at Ulster Bank, says colleagues are determined to make this happen.

“It’s fantastic to meet our fundraising target so that the NI Hospice can continue with their great work, but the relationships we have formed and our colleagues’ commitment to the initiative are really what makes this partnership so rewarding.”