Ulster Bank customers urged to review their banking needs

The branches affected are Holywood, Warrenpoint, Dunmurry, Antrim, Ballymoney, Larne, Comber, Maghera and Clogher.

Jenny Redman, Head of Financial Services at the Consumer Council, said: “Whilst many consumers are choosing to access their banking services through the internet, apps and over the phone, there are still many who rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our research shows that 21% of consumers have been affected by a bank branch closing in the last three years, with almost half of those affected saying it had a major impact on them and the local community.”

Consumers can continue to visit their nearest Post Office to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw money, and check their balance. Basic banking services is something the Post Office provides for all banks in Northern Ireland.

Jenny added: “Before each branch closes, we would advise customers to think about their needs and preferences and liaise with their local branch to discuss the options that are available to them. If the bank is unable to meet these needs, consumers may wish to switch their accounts.

“The Consumer Council is continuing to monitor the impact of branch closures across Northern Ireland and is working closely with the financial sector to represent consumers.”