It achieved Silver in the 2021 NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey organised by Business in the Community.

The Survey – sponsored by Moy Park and supported by Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs – recognises and rewards organisations that are going above and beyond their legal requirements to improve their environmental impacts and better manage their resources and provides a roadmap for improvements.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the 113 organisations from a range of different sectors who measured and reported their environmental impacts, Ulster are the only textiles company in NI to take part.

Bespoke carpet by Ulster Carpets for 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. The company have have achieved Silver in the 2021 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey organised by Business in the Community. Project image by Eric Laignel

Eddie Ruddell, at Ulster Carpets, said: “As a responsible manufacturer, we recognise the importance of sustainability and environmental protection. The NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey was an opportunity to have this commitment independently verified and we will use this result to set our next targets. Our ultimate aim is to attain Platinum level and we are confident that our long-term strategic plan will help us achieve this.”

Managing Director of Business in the Community, Kieran Harding, said: “The Survey is an important comparison tool and a way for organisations to not only be recognised for their

environmentally sustainable efforts, but also to identify areas where they can improve. It also serves to highlight key environmental areas they need to be thinking about for the future.

“I want to congratulate and thank all firms that have stepped forward to take part in the Survey, and report on their environmental practices.”

To find out which organisations participated in the 2021 Survey and to see how they scored, visit www.bitcni.org.uk/niebs.

-

-