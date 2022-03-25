Update on impact of strike on Council services in Londonderry and Strabane

The gym and climbing wall at Foyle Arena are open, fitness classes are running and hall bookings are available on application.

A council spokesperson said: "Council fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action following an official ballot. The level of impact is variable across all services and is subject to change as the week progresses.

"Please note details for today Friday 25 March and the weekend of Saturday and Sunday 26 and 27 March are as follows."

Refuse collections across the Council area continue to be severely impacted. All routine Blue bin and Brown bin collection services will not operate this week. It is therefore advised that members of the public DO NOT put their bins out for collection during this period. It is hoped Black Bin services will commence as normal on Monday 28 March with the Blue and Brown bin collections recommencing the following week 04 April.

The following recycling centres are closed: Pennyburn Recycling Centre, Glendermott Road Recycling Centre, Strahans Road Recycling Centre, Strathfoyle Recycling Centre, Eglinton Recycling Centre, Claudy Recycling Centre, Park Recycling Centre, Donemana Recycling Centre, Plumbridge Recycling Centre, Newtownstewart Recycling Centre, Spamont and Castlederg temporary facility.

Council’s free bulky waste service will not be available this week.

Street Cleansing services are severely impacted, however, there are skeleton services operating in Derry city centre and Strabane town centre.

Please note that waste enforcement services will be fully operational with teams working as normal during this period.

Council owned gated public parks and play areas are impacted with many remaining closed this week.

The strike action is having a variable impact across all leisure centres and facilities in the Council area. Swimming pools at leisure sites are closed with no access to swimming lessons and school swimming sessions. Where possible, gym classes and main hall activities will continue however the level of services will vary and there is a possibility that there could be reduced opening hours at some centres.

Derg Valley: Friday, 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March. Please note the centre is open and operating as normal. The situation will be reviewed on a daily basis to take into account impact of strike action.

Melvin SC: Friday, 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March. Please note the centre is open for normal activities however the situation will be reviewed on a daily basis to take into account impact of strike action.

Foyle Arena Friday, 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March. The swimming pool, health suite and pitches are closed. The gym and climbing wall are open, fitness classes are running and hall bookings are available on application. No inductions or one to one sessions..

Brooke Park LC Friday, 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March. The centre is Closed. Please note that gym users can use the Foyle Arena gym facilities.

Riversdale LC Friday, 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March. The centre is closed.

Templemore SC Friday, 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March. The centre is closed. Please note that gym users can use the Foyle Arena gym facilities.

Bishop’s Field Friday, 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March. The facility is closed.

Council run community centres are operating as normal.

Pitch bookings are cancelled and Council owned pitches are closed.

Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure an exemption for essential services such as burials at the Cemeteries. Please note there will be limited grass cutting and grounds maintenance works at the cemeteries as a result of the strike.

Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure an exemption for the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages services. These services will operate as normal. To contact the registration department please email – [email protected] For urgent enquiries please telephone 02871 253253 and ask for the Registry Office. To view all the details relating to the changes to services and to access the relevant online forms please visit www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration

The public are advised that the civic offices at Strand Road Derry and Derry Road Strabane remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253.

Council’s Museums and Visitor Services at the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane are operating as normal.