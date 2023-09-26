Upskill or reskill with £500 from the Personal Learning Account Fund
The fund, which can provide up to £500 towards accredited or industry recognised training, is available to all residents throughout the Borough aged 16 plus, with a right to work in the UK. Previously funded courses have included HGV training and licenses, CSR cards and Health and Social Care qualifications.
Labour Market Partnerships are funded by the Department for Communities and create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It is great to see funding available to address the financial barriers that may prevent people in the Borough completing the training they need to improve their job prospects.
“The programme is designed to help both employed and unemployed individuals gain new skills that will improve their job prospects and career opportunities. Last year, the fund supported over 200 residents across the Borough to undertake training in a variety of sectors.”
Manager of Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership, Marc McGerty added: “Following the success of last year’s programme, we are delighted to relaunch the Personal Learning Account Fund. We would encourage any resident interested in upskilling or reskilling for work purposes to apply.
"To be eligible for this funding you must: Be aged 16 plus; Be resident in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area; Be eligible to work in the UK.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The fund is now open, with a straightforward application process. However, if you require assistance the LMP team are happy to help. The key thing to demonstrate in your application is how this funding will improve your employment opportunities.”
Applications to the fund will be assessed regularly to ensure a quick turnaround. Apply online via the online Funding Hub www.grants.ccgbcapps.com or for more information contact the LMP team by telephoning 028 7034 7034 or emailing [email protected]
The Labour Market Partnership is part of a province wide initiative funded by the Department for Communities. To find out more please visit www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/lmp