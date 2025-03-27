Vertiv Apprenticeship Programme Boosts Jobs and Skills in Londonderry and Donegal

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, cemented its position as the largest apprenticeship employer in the Donegal and Londonderry regions through its apprenticeship programme.

The initiative is making significant strides in tackling local skills shortages in electrical engineering and manufacturing candidates for positions that are historically harder to fill, while simultaneously opening up new opportunities for young people to gain qualifications and hands-on experience in a fast-growing field.

The programme currently supports more than 80 apprentices spread over a range of pathways: from Level 3 Apprenticeships, Higher National Certificate (HNC), Higher National Diploma (HND), Higher Level Apprenticeships, and Degree-level qualifications. Participants are trained in subject matters and specialist expertise such as switchgear and power systems, cooling technologies, and IT infrastructure - critical elements in maintaining the resilience and efficiency of data centres, telecommunications networks, and other essential industries.

These programmes were developed in collaboration with North West Regional College (NWRC) and the University of Ulster, designed to prepare young professionals to face real-world challenges with both technical and hands-on expertise. Both NWRC and the University of Ulster confirmed Vertiv as their largest apprenticeship employer.

Cate O'Neill, apprentice at Vertiv and Aidan Lynch, electrical and mechanical technical trainer at Vertiv, Campsie, Derry, NI

A key focus of the programme is accessibility. Using the “earn-as-you-learn” model, apprentices are employed during their training and receive a competitive wage and a variety of excellent progression opportunities. These measures aim to reduce barriers to entry and create opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds to build meaningful careers.

Aidan Lynch, electrical and mechanical technical trainer at Vertiv, Campsie, Londonderry, NI said, “Our apprenticeship programme is focused on positioning young adults for success and making a lasting impact in the communities we serve. Addressing skills gaps and working closely with local educational institutions allow us to support economic growth in Derry, Donegal, and beyond. We are committed to helping every apprentice to develop the skills, confidence, and experience they need to thrive in their careers and contribute to a stronger, more innovative workforce.”

The initiative has already begun transforming lives. One apprentice, Cate O’Neill, commented, “This programme has been life changing and I’m very excited to be a part of it. I’ve gained invaluable skills and industry experience while working towards a qualification. The support I’ve received has made all the difference.”

“Plans are already underway to expand the programme further in the coming years, with Vertiv committed to strengthening collaborations with educational institutions, government bodies, and industry partners. These efforts will enable the programme to continue meeting the evolving demands of the sector and business in general, whilst providing a pathway for the next generation of talent,” said Philip O’Doherty, managing director at Vertiv Holdings.

Vertiv Training Academy

Vertiv is encouraging local organisations, educators, and aspiring apprentices to explore opportunities within the programme. By working together, the region can build a skilled workforce ready to meet the challenges of the future.

For more information on the programme or other career opportunities at Vertiv, go to Vertiv.com.