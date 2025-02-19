Victor invigorated by global audience’s reaction to Fermanagh’s beauty

Boho man loves role showcasing the Marble Arch Caves

As a young schoolboy, Victor McManus enjoyed his daily journey to and from school as he made his way past the Boho Caves of Belmore Mountain.

Now, some 40 years later, he is finding fulfilment highlighting the natural splendour of the Marble Arch Caves to thousands of international visitors every year.

Having enjoyed a successful career in the motor industry, 67-year-old Victor has found a new lease of life as a Cave Tour Guide in County Fermanagh’s subterranean wonderland.

He said: “I really enjoyed my career but for as long as I can remember I have always wanted to work in tourism and hospitality – I guess you could say I have tourism in my bones.

“I’m very proud to say I’m from Boho, it is a beautiful part of the world, and I love being able to show international, and local, visitors just how stunning County Fermanagh is.

“Being able to interact with so many people is a real privilege and to hear of their awe for an area that is so special to me makes my day.

“This really is the job for me, I love being here. Every staff member really takes ownership of the place, from looking after visitors to cleaning the buildings and its surroundings. It is clear we are all passionate about these caves. You really couldn’t get a better place to work.”

Formed over 330 million years ago, the Marble Arch Caves are a labyrinth of passages, sinkholes, stalagmites and stalactites. Later this year, the show cave will celebrate its 40th anniversary as a major tourist attraction.

As a part-time Cave Tour Guide, Victor works three days a week delivering guided tours for up to 21 people per group through a 1.1 mile stretch of the show cave.

A typical day will see him deliver three or four of these tours and impart knowledge about the history, formation and geology of the show cave to each group.

Victor said: “I’ve always believed that you get far more out of life giving than receiving and knowing I’ve helped to make someone’s day really is a great feeling.

“From the outside, people may be surprised just how varied this role is. I get to drive the underground boats and I am also trained in underground safety, cave conservation and group management.

“While it helps to have the facts memorised, we deliver a slightly different tour each time, you have to pick your audience. I tend to try and work out what the children on the tour are interested in and try on focus on that.

“I want to ensure every tour is better than my last and if the children are happy and laughing, the adults are automatically happy.”

A keen swimmer, Victor still has time to pursue his interests outside of work and credits the role with providing the inspiration to stay active.

“I lead a very full life and am so glad to have found this role,” he said.

“There is a lot of walking involved and there is no doubt it helps give me the motivation to keep fit.

“I remember a few years ago I counted just how far I had walked in a week, it worked out at 54 kilometres. There is no doubt that working three days a week really allows me to enjoy the best of both worlds.”

Urging anyone interested in a role in tourism and hospitality to get involved, Victor says his job really caters to his interests and has only helped to broaden his horizons.

“I had always been interested in these caves and love my local area but I would really encourage anyone who finds themselves at the end of their career, and still feels they have more to give, to consider a role in the tourism and hospitality industry,” he said.

“Since starting here I have learnt so much about the caves, met people from all over the world and have formed some amazing friendships with my wonderful colleagues.

“I feel like I am contributing to something very special, and this role is exactly what I want at this stage in my life.”

While Victor and his colleagues are enjoying the flexibility, freedom and sense of purpose a role in Northern Ireland’s thriving tourism and hospitality industry allows, Tourism NI are encouraging more people to embrace a career in this fantastic sector through their Make It Here Campaign.

