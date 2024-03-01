VIDEO: Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald attends International Women's Day conference in home town Coleraine
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former Loreto College student was speaking at CelebrateHER, organised by Enterprise Causeway and held in the Diamond of Ulster University’s Coleraine campus on March 1.
Around 300 women attended the conference which was described as “celebrating the impact and success of women right across all sectors of our community”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hosted by Digg for Success creator Caroline O’Neill, the keynote speakers were Ailbhe Keane, founder and CEO of Izzy’s Wheels, Professor Karise Hutchinson, Professor of Leadership at Ulster University and founder Illuminaire Leadership and Annette Kelly, founder Little Penny Thoughts.
The event also featured panel conversations with Rabab Flack, founder Causeway Clear Ears, Edel Murphy, CEO University of Atypical, Una Leonard, co founder of Support2gether and Collette Kelly, spokesperson for Timely Careers.
Minister Archibald spoke about the progress of the newly reformed Executive and the “good working relationships” that exist there.