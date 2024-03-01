Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Loreto College student was speaking at CelebrateHER, organised by Enterprise Causeway and held in the Diamond of Ulster University’s Coleraine campus on March 1.

Around 300 women attended the conference which was described as “celebrating the impact and success of women right across all sectors of our community”.

Hosted by Digg for Success creator Caroline O’Neill, the keynote speakers were Ailbhe Keane, founder and CEO of Izzy’s Wheels, Professor Karise Hutchinson, Professor of Leadership at Ulster University and founder Illuminaire Leadership and Annette Kelly, founder Little Penny Thoughts.

Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald speaks to host Caroline O'Neill at the CelebrateHER conference in Coleraine. Credit UC

The event also featured panel conversations with Rabab Flack, founder Causeway Clear Ears, Edel Murphy, CEO University of Atypical, Una Leonard, co founder of Support2gether and Collette Kelly, spokesperson for Timely Careers.