Video: Henry Brothers drives DVA test centre at Mallusk to new heights with topping out ceremony

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers has reached a significant milestone with the topping out ceremony of the £13.5m Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) Test Centre and administrative building at Mallusk.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from Henry Brothers and DVA were present at the topping out ceremony, which signifies the completion of the building's structural framework and paves the way for the next phases of development.

David Henry, Managing Director at Henry Brothers, said: “The topping out of the DVA Test Centre represents a pivotal moment in the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new facility is being developed to meet the increasing demand for vehicle testing services while ensuring the highest standards of road safety and operational efficiency.

Henry Brothers drives DVA Test Centre to new heights with topping out ceremony | Supplied

“Future-proofed to support evolving industry needs, it will provide cutting-edge testing capabilities and reinforce our reputation for excellence.

“As we progress towards completion, Henry Brothers remains committed to delivering a modern, forward-thinking facility that will serve the public and the economy for many years to come.”

The new Test Centre, which will enhance the DVA’s ability to provide essential vehicle testing services, includes state-of-the-art facilities such as a ten-lane testing area, seven ramp-based lanes for light vehicles, and a dedicated bay for motorcycle testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will also deliver a new internal road network, car parking, and an off-road motorcycle driving test track.

Henry Brothers is delivering the project in collaboration with key partners, including WSP, Gregory Architects, Semple McKillop, and Design ID, maintaining a strong track record of successful developments in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The DVA Test Centre is expected to be completed in autumn 2025.