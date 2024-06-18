Coleraine’s Isla Gault was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February and Sunday’s family fun day and tractor run has raised £6,105 to support Isla who underwent life-saving surgeries in February.

The Damhead primary school pupil became seriously ill just hours after competing in the Ballymena Irish Dancing Festival.Her mum Hilary Gault, recalled: “Isla showed no symptoms of the tumour until later that night, after she had gone to bed, when she started being sick and said she had a really sore head.“Isla never had headaches so we knew something was wrong. She wasn't making any sense and was starting to lose consciousness.

“It was really scary; thankfully we live close to Causeway Hospital and got there at around 2.30am. We saw a consultant and a CT scan showed a bleed in Isla's brain.“She was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance for emergency surgery and an MRI scan the following day showed she had a brain tumour.

"Our lives completely turned upside down, and within weeks she’d undergone life-saving surgeries to remove the tumour before receiving six-weeks of proton beam radiotherapy in Manchester.”

In response Roadside (Garages) Coleraine set up a Give Wheel fundraising page and hosted the charity event to help their marketing colleague - Isla’s mum – as well as support their chosen charities MacMillan Cancer and Young Lives vs Cancer.

In collaboration with Damhead Primary School, Coleraine and Dominican College in Portstewart, where Isla’s dad Steven teaches, the Riverside-based car dealership welcomed hundreds of people on the day who enjoyed bouncy castles, face painting, balloon animals as well as a live performance by magician Rodd Hogg.

Isla’s friends from Ashley Gault School of Irish Dancing and Sika Gymnastics, including her sister Katy, also performed

Ian Lamont of Roadside Coleraine, explained: “We are incredibly fortunate to have Jonny McKee from our after sales team, who serves as the current club leader at Coleraine Young Farmers. His support has been instrumental in rallying assistance across Northern Ireland.

“The Gault family has shown remarkable resilience in these challenging times. We would like to thank everyone who joined us on the day of joy, unity and compassion. Hundreds came together to support these worthy causes and brought a ray of hope into Isla’s life and the lives of many others.”

So far the Roadside Give Wheel page has raised £7,205 of their £20,000 target.

Principal of Damhead Primary School, Mrs Jill Laverty said: “When one of our pupils took seriously ill the school community wanted to come together and show their support for the family.

"The tractor run and family fun day certainly was a testimony for the support for the family and the two nominated charities. I have had the experience of needing the service and support of Young Lives vs Cancer (previously known as CLIC Sargent Cancer Care for Children) when my own son suffered cancer 17 years ago, aged seven.

"The support and help these charities give to the families is absolutely vital and I will never forget the support given by them. Isla is an amazing little girl and we all can’t wait to see her back with her friends in school.”

The family wish to give special thanks to everyone involved in the fundraising event and who have helped them in any way during such a difficult time.

Hilary added: “The last two months have been extremely tough but the care and support we have received has blown us away.

“Isla is a very strong and brave little girl who keeps the rest of us going. Seeing her face at the fun day and spending time with her friend was priceless. She is really doing well and begins her chemotherapy this week, which we hope will be the last hurdle.”

1 . Isla's Tractor Run A family fun day and tractor run has raised £6,105 for Isla Gault, an amazing 10-year-old Coleraine girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Pictured at the event are Libby Thompson from Dominican College, Portstewart, Jill Laverty, principal of Damhead Primary School, Coleraine, David Boyd, Roadside Garages, Steven Gault, Zephryn Patton, Damhead Primary School PFA, Hilary Gault, Isla Gault, Charlie, Isla's friend, 'Big Jimmy', Ian Lamont, Roadside Garages, Donkey, social media personality, Valerie Cubitt, Young Lives vs Cancer, Strato, Social Media Personality, Michael Dunlop, John Law and Jonny McKee, of Roadside Garages Photo: Mark Kerr

2 . Isla's Tractor Run Isla Gault and her friends from Sika Gymnastics Club who performed at the event Photo: Mark Kerr

3 . Isla's Tractor Run Pictured are Isla’s friends from Ashley Gault School of Irish Dancing including her sister Katy, who performed at the fundraising event Photo: Mark Kerr

4 . Isla's Tractor Run Over 50 tractors, big and small, old and young, took part in the fundraising event for Isla Gault Photo: Mark Kerr