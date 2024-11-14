Video: Mid Ulster business winners revealed at glittering awards gala in Cookstown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards featuring the district's talent across a wide range of businesses and commerce, has taken place in Cookstown.

Now in its 13th year the prestigious event, hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, continued to grow and honours the best entrepreneurial achievers from the Cookstown, Magherafelt and Dungannon areas.

Ian Henry from leading Magherafelt-based contruction firm Henry Brothers - the awards headline sponsor - warmly welcomed guests to the black-tie event in The Royal Hotel on Thursday night.

Before the awards ceremony itself commenced, there was delicious meal served by The Royal staff, which was enjoyed by all those attending.

Pat McVey accepting the Life Time Achievement Award at the Mid Ulster Business Awards. Credit: National World

Popular broadcaster and journalist, Adrian Logan, once again compered the awards ceremony – keeping the audience entertained as he went along.

Guests generously supported the event's charity partners, Charis Cancer Care, based at Lough Fea near Cookstown, which provide a range of holistic and complementay therparies to individuals affected by cancer.

The Mid Ulster Mail would like to extend its thaks to the awards headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd, and all the category sponsors for their much-appreciated support in running this year’s awards.

Win or lose, a memorable evening was enjoyed by all those who attend.

Leisure and Tourism Award went to Splash Outdoor Waterpark, Moneymore. Credit: National World

The winners in the 13 categories are as follows:

Best SME Business sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council: Winner, Ionic.

Ionic, a leading Mid-Ulster IT service provider, has excelled in business since 2008, achieving over £3 million in revenue this year and consistent growth. Rebranded in 2021 to focus on business clients, Ionic expanded to LINC Business Park, growing to a 15-member team and creating local jobs.

Employer of the Year sponsored by Cavanagh Kelly. Winner, Specialist Group.

Family Business of the Year: Topframe Engineering Ltd. Credit: National World

Specialist Group saw robust growth in 2023, increasing turnover by 46% to £32.5m, driven by strong client relationships and high-quality service. The company reinvested £4m to boost logistics and manufacturing, elevating production capacity to over £40m annually. Adding 32 new team members, Specialist prioritised skills development and training to support expansion, with new hires enhancing design, purchasing, and sustainability areas.

Innovation Award sponsored by EDGE Innovate. Winner, PAR Biogas Ltd.

PAR Biogas AD plant, built in 2014 and operational since 2015, has continuously improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness through innovation. Primarily producing electricity for the local grid, the plant uses biomethane for energy and captures engine heat to pasteurise digestate for land application.

Business in the Community Award sponsored by South West College. Winner, Carnglen Credit Union Ltd. Winner 2, Terex Farlough.

Carnglen Credit Union, serving Mid Ulster since 1977, prioritises member needs, offering affordable loans, annual dividends, and essential services to support families facing financial challenges, particularly amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Terex Farlough is committed to engaging with and supporting its local community through initiatives like the Junior Engineers Club, Female STEM Workshop, and Sensory Garden Partnership.

Manufacturing Award sponsored by McNicholl Caravans. Winner, Specialist Group.

In 2023, Specialist Group achieved a turnover of £35 million in its 35th year, with a £37 million order book for 2024, signalling continued growth. The company, under the motto "Capacity for more," has increased efficiency and invested in its factory, equipment, and team, enabling it to take on more projects without compromising quality.

Leisure or Tourism Business of the Year. Winner, Splash Outdoor Waterpark.

Nestled in a hidden woodland cove on the outskirts of Moneymore, a once dormant quarry site has been transformed into a thriving adventure hub while preserving its natural beauty. The scenic location of Splash Outdoor Waterpark offers a wide range of water-based activities, including an inflatable AquaPark, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, open water swimming, and a Cold Water Swim & Sauna Experience.

Business Person of the Year sponsored by Specialist Group. Winner, Jim Quinn, J&K Coaches Ltd.

Jim founded J&K Coaches Limited in 2005, starting as a small taxi and minibus service, and over 19 years grew it into a leading company with a focus on local job creation and community support.

Sustainability Award. Winner, CEMCOR Ltd.

CEMCOR Ltd prioritises sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Their strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic goals, including continuous monitoring of emissions to air, land, and water.

Best New Business / Start-Up sponsored by P McVey Building Systems. Winner, Manor Mont Enviro.

Manor Mont Enviro, founded by Johann Muldoon, MBE, and environmental engineer Trevor Montgomery, addresses pressing wastewater and environmental challenges in Northern Ireland. Spurred by nutrient runoff issues affecting Lough Neagh, the company developed the innovative Bespoke Wastewater Treatment with Integrated Precision Effluent Dispersal (PED) System.

Family Business of the Year sponsored by Henry Brothers. Winner, Topframe Engineering Ltd.

Topframe Engineering, founded in 1999 by Shaun Connery, exemplifies a thriving family business driven by dedication, collaboration, and community commitment.

Best Restaurant (People’s Choice Award). Winner, Dawson’s Restaurant.

Dawson’s Restaurant provides a warm and family friendly atmosphere where you are welcomed by the fantastic front of house staff while behind the scenes Chef Stephen Hope and his team create amazing selections of food to a high and exacting standard.

Judges Choice Award. Winner, Killymoon Living.

Killymoon Living, a family-centred business founded by Norman Wilson and his son Stephen in 2009, has expanded significantly, opening a third showroom extension this year. Known for bespoke furniture and comprehensive interior design, the company uses cutting-edge CnC and AutoCAD technologies to create quality products.

Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Henry Brothers. Winner, Pat McVey.

Managing Director Pat McVey started trading 38 years ago, buying and selling used modular buildings and classrooms. As the company began to grow, Pat ensured that each and everyone of his employees were valued like a family member and always intended to grow his business around this ethos. Each of Pat’s four sons were involved with the company from a young age and helped expand the business with new directions. By 2015, new sites began to open throughout the UK and Ireland. The family run business and award-winning company has been successfully delivering bespoke, high quality off-site projects and modular buildings for over 38 years.