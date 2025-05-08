Portstewart’s iconic Anchor Bar has launched its brand-new nightclub, Riptide, following a major refurbishment — just in time for the bustling NW200 race week.

The venue officially opened its doors last night (Wednesday), ushering in what the team calls “a new era of nightlife” on the north coast.

In a statement shared via social media, the Anchor team described Riptide as “a bold new force in the heart of the town,” offering “high-energy events space where Art Deco glamour meets after-dark exhilaration”.

“Step into the rhythm of something unforgettable,” the post reads. “A sleek, ambient space where the vibe never dips... This is where Portstewart comes alive after dark. Where every beat pulses with energy, and every night writes a new story."

Riptide will host curated DJs and exclusive events, aiming to deliver a stylish and sophisticated alternative to the traditional bar scene — while still staying true to the spirit of its well-loved sister venue, The Anchor.

A teaser video showcasing the venue’s revamped interiors and vibrant atmosphere also urged locals and visitors alike to “come see what all the fuss is about.”

With NW200 festivities drawing thousands to the area, Riptide's timing looks set to make waves on the nightlife scene.

At the helm of this transformation is 24-year-old Conall Madden, director of The Anchor and a third-generation publican continuing the family legacy. Conall, who took over the reins four years ago alongside his mother Edel and sister Courtney after the passing of his father, says the revamp is about “keeping things fresh” — and making the venue irresistible to the next generation.

Plans are also in motion to extend the Anchor’s dining facilities, including a single-storey extension to the restaurant’s front elevation and the removal of the existing canopy. Additional changes will include new screening for the bin store and the repositioning of the venue’s signature anchor feature.

With Riptide now open and redevelopment plans under way, the Maddens appear set to not only honour tradition but redefine it for a new era.

