VIDEO: Take a walk around NI's newest 5 star hotel - Portrush's Dunluce Lodge

Published 6th Mar 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 17:13 BST

‘Where the restless ocean sleeps’

The motto of Northern Ireland’s newest five star hotel – Dunluce Lodge in Portrush.

Overlooking the fourth fairway of Royal Portrush Golf Club and the famous White Rocks, the exquisite hotel offers 35 stunning suites which are steeped in luxury.

Let’s take a look around...

