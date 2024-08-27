Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nine-year-old Ballygally boy’s design for a packet of sweets is going down a treat across the United Kingdom.

Archie Barr’s ‘Wobbly Jelly’ drawing featuring a sweet-eating monster has inspired the packaging design for Spar’s newest product, Fizzy Fangs.

The sweet dream came true for Archie after he presented his artwork to the owner of his local store, Chris Todd, who then shared the idea with Henderson Group, which owns the Spar franchise in Northern Ireland.

Chris and Graham Todd with Archie Barr and his ‘Wobbly Jelly’ monster drawing which has inspired the packaging design of new confectionary product, Fizzy Fangs. Photo submitted.

Archie said: “I didn’t believe my daddy when he first told me my sweetie drawing had been shared with Spar, and inspired the new Fizzy Fangs monster. It’s been so exciting.

"The sweets taste amazing and the packaging looks awesome.

"I’m so happy that Chris from Spar Ballygally shared my design.”

Chris, who runs Spar Ballygally with his dad, Graham, said: “We were so impressed with Archie’s drawing that we had to pass it on to our partners at Henderson Group, we know they’re always looking for the next local products and this is it.

"I studied product design and we were not delivering designs of this calibre, so I knew we had something special on our hands here.

​“We are the first store to stock Fizzy Fangs so all our locals can pick up a bag of Archie’s sweets, and we’re delighted to have had him in-store to help unpack the first boxes and sell the first bags.

"When Archie first gave me his drawing he said it would be a top seller, and I think he’s going to be right.”

The product now sits proudly on shelves in over 1,250 stores across the United Kingdom, including over 500 in Northern Ireland.

Bronagh Luke, at Henderson Group, commented: “Everyone at Spar NI was so impressed with Archie’s design and even more thrilled when we shared it with our Spar UK colleagues who decided to incorporate a graphic inspired by his design on to the new product packaging.

"Everyone who picks up a packet of Fizzy Fangs across the UK will see on the back of the bag that it was inspired by Archie’s design. We’re delighted for Archie and look forward to seeing where his imagination takes him next.”