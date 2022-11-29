A Coleraine charity has paid tribute to a volunteer who drove a 90 mile round trip at least twice a week to help out with a social enterprise.

Vineyard Compassion CEO Ricky Wright thanked volunteer John Kelly who, for the past nine years, has lent his business expertise and mentoring skills to the initiative Link Logs at the Hillman’s Way site.

Link Logs produces seasoned and dried logs and kindling on site supporting people towards employment.

Advertisement

CEO Ricky Wright said: “I want to put on record my thanks to John for his many years of dedicated service. John has been a core part of our team at Compassion and in particular I want to pay tribute to his work in Link Logs.

John Kelly

Advertisement

"John has played an important role, supporting local people as they rebuild their confidence and self-esteem after facing personal challenges. The team at Vineyard Compassion will miss John’s friendly smile and dedication to our community but we wish him many blessings as he begins this new chapter.”

Link Logs Manager Jeremy Gillen added: “John has always displayed a richness of wisdom and maturity as he has poured himself into the project and into the individual lives of the countless men who have been impacted by Link Logs over the last number of years.

Advertisement

"I, in particular, will miss John for his wisdom, not just around cutting wood and running a business but in how to support men on their journey. He is a great mentor to me and will be greatly missed.”