Vote to be taken next week on opening of Food Warehouse in Coleraine - subject to Iceland remaining open in town centre for five years
Planning officials have approved the application by Magmel Ltd to convert the former Argos unit into a new Food Warehouse store – which is part of the Iceland Foods Group – subject to a legal agreement.
Members of Council’s Planning Committee were told in a report: “Approval is recommended subject to conditions and a legal agreement securing the continued trading of the Iceland store within the town centre for five years from the date of approval.”
"This is to allow the continuity of convenience choice in the town centre.”
The Planning and Retail Statement which forms part of the application states that the proposal will have strong local economic benefits “equating to a £1.5million investment in Coleraine; creating new retail jobs with about 40-50 new jobs and support about 20-30 construction jobs during the fit out of the store.”
Members of Council’s Planning Committee will discuss the matter at its next meeting on Wednesday, October 22.