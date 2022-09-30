Wardens of Newtownards among finalists at the 2022 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards

The landmark store has been shortlisted for Best Use of Social Media in Retail (Over 10K Following), Social Media In-House Team of the Year, as well as Best Use of TikTok in Business.

Digital Marketing Creator of Wardens of Newtowards, Tracey Meredith, revealed: “It’s felt unbelievabe. To be shortlisted for the best in-house team has been really lovely because it recognises us as a team and the work we’ve put into the digital marketing of the store.

“We’re all very excited to attend the awards ceremony - absolutely over the moon.”

Department store Wardens of Newtownards has been listed as a finalist in three categories at the 2022 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards.

After TikTok user Holly Morridge (@hollymorridge) shared a video showcasing her enjoyment for the Wardens of Newtownards account, the video quickly garnered 3.4 million views; launching the Wardens of Newtownards from 600 followers to 187.8K.

“We had been making video content for quite a long time but after a different TikToker shared our page our following skyrocketed in a very, very short period of time,” added Tracey. “It was definitely a catalyst for wanting to continue making content.

“I think it just happened that the content we have been making for the store over the last few months has been really suitable for TikTok; you’ve definitely got a lot more freedom on TikTok as a platform.

“It’s been great fun for the staff. Everyone really enjoyed participating and contributing, it’s really something that the whole shop can pull together for.”

With over half a million likes under their belt, the 140-year-old store has been blown away by the positive response both online and instore.

“A lot of the time there’s a lot of negativity on social media, which was something we were initially a bit worried about. Thankfully the response has been positive, it’s been extremely refreshing and I think it’s a real testament to the people on TikTok.”

Now garnished with local fame, the faces of Wardens of Newtownards’ TikTok profile are regularly approached in store for selfies with fans of the account.

“We’ve had quite a few people come into the shop with us after seeing our videos, and a lot of the time they’ll ask to see the TikTok stars and to get photos with them.

“It’s very enjoyable and the people who do feature in the videos are very humble about it all. They’ve had a great time chatting with people about the store and the products.

“It’s really brought a smile to everyone’s faces.”

With over 300 entries from across Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Social Media Awards is a recognition towards the freelancers, individuals, teams, agencies and businesses that demonstrate excellence in the delivery of their social media marketing.

Promised to be Northern Ireland’s social event of the year, the awards will be taking place on 1 October at the Europa Hotel, Belfast.