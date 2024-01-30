WATCH: Coleraine store's Patricia cuts ribbon to mark official opening of new M&S foodhall
After months of anticipation, Coleraine’s new M&S foodhall was officially opened on Tuesday (January 30).
Hundreds of shoppers queued from 7am for the 9am opening which was marked with a photocall of all the staff at the front of the store.
Cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening was Patricia Woods. Shoppers were treated to a cookery demonstration from chef Paula McIntyre and music from an in-store DJ.
The first 200 customers received coveted ‘Golden Tickets’ for their chance to win a range of prizes and vouchers.