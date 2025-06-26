Watch: former NI captain Aaron Hughes cuts the ribbon to officially open new £8m Lidl store in Cookstown
The new store replaces Lidl's original Cookstown store off Molesworth Street which made history as the retailer's first Northern Ireland location when it opened in 1999.
Many shoppers turned out on Thursday to get a look round the new premises and pick up a bargain or two.
Occupying 2,475 square metres, the new store at Orritor Road represents Lidl’s commitment to the Cookstown area and symbolises the retailer’s growth and expansion since first establishing its presence in Northern Ireland.
Fifteen new jobs have been added to the existing team, bringing the total team employed at Lidl's Cookstown store to 40.
Regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland Gordon Cruikshanks said: "This is a truly special moment for Lidl Northern Ireland as we open our new Cookstown store next to where our very first Northern Ireland store began trading over 25 years ago. Since establishing Lidl in here in 1999, we have grown to become a trusted retailer in communities across the region, and it's fitting that we're investing in this significant new store for the Cookstown community, where our journey began.
“What started as a single store has now expanded to 43 locations across Northern Ireland, serving 500,000 customers weekly and working with more than 60 local suppliers. This growth demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region and our promise to continue delivering high-quality products at market-leading prices.”
