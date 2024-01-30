The new M&S Coleraine store opened its doors for the first time at 9am today (Tuesday, January 30), in the Riverside Retail Park.

Customers who were quick off the mark were in with a chance of receiving vouchers worth up to £200 to spend in-store on the day, as well as free bags of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies.

With some shoppers arriving at 7am, the queue had stretched along the full length of the retail block by 9am.

1 . Business Hundreds of people queued from 7am for the opening of the new M&S store in Coleraine. Photo: Una Culkin

2 . Business Shoppers waiting patiently for the official opening of the new M&S store. Photo: Una Culkin

3 . Business Patricia Woods cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of the new M&S store in Coleraine. Photo: Una Culkin