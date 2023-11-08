The annual Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards showcasing the district's talent across a diverse range of businesses and commerce, have taken place in Cookstown.

Each year the prestigious event, hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, honours the brightest entrepreneurial stars from the Cookstown, Magherafelt and Dungannon areas.

Ian Henry from leading Magherafelt-based contruction firm Henry Brothers - the awards headline sponsor - warmly welcomed guests to the event in The Royal Hotel on Wednesday night.

Now in its 12th year the awards ceremony itself was preceded by a sumptuous meal which was enjoyed by all attending.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Bosco from the Specialist Joinery. Credit: National World

Popular local broadcaster and journalist Adrian Logan once again compered the awards ceremony.

Guests also supported the event's charity partners, Charis Cancer Care, based in Cookstown, which provides a range of holistic and complementay therparies to individuals affected by cancer.

Thanks are extended to the awards headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd, and all the category sponsors for their much-appreciated support in running this year’s awards.

The winners in the nine categories are as follows:

Business Person of the Year - Michael McNicholl of McNicholl Caravans Ltd. Credit: National World

Best New Business Award, sponsored by Hampton Roast Coffee: Advanced Security Distribution.

Advanced Security Distribution Ltd started trading from Cookstown in August 2022, providing Ireland with innovative and modern security and gate automation solutions.

Manufacturing Business of the Year, sponsored by Cavanagh Kelly: EDGE Innovate.

EDGE Innovate, a family-run business, is a global leader in the design & distribution of equipment used in the quarrying, port handling, & recycling industries.

Best SME Business winner Roof Window Specialists based in Draperstown receiving their award. Credit: National World

Innovation Award, sponsored by Marquee Electronics: Origin7 Ltd.

Origin7 drive innovation through Building Information Modelling and adoption of digital working which improves productivity & sustainability in the built environment.

Best SME Business, sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council: Roof Window Specialists.

Roof Window Specialists, based in Draperstown. A compact dynamic family run business delivering Roof Window and Loft Storage projects for the people of the island of Ireland.

Business in the Community Award, sponsored by P McVey Building Systems: Specialist Group.

Specialist Group reach out beyond the company and drive positive change for those around them. Raising over £250,000 during 2022, giving back to the local community.

Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Specialist Group, Michael McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans Ltd.

Michael McNicholl is the driving force behind McNicholl Caravans Ltd, one of the leading caravan sales companies in Northern Ireland.

Retail, Leisure or Tourism Business of the Year: McKee's Foods Ltd.

McKee's is a 4th generation family business celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. Located in Maghera where 58 people are employed, the business is famous for quality.

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Henry Brothers, P McVey Building Systems.

A family of quality. Team McVey treats you as family, regardless of your surname. Family ethos in every project we deliver.

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Henry Brothers, John Bosco O’Hagan, Specialist Joinery.

This special award is given to an individual who has shown a lifetime of commitment to their field, sector, industry or business.