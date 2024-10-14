Watch: New £1m McDonald's drive-thru restaurant 'takes shape' at Magherafelt

By Stanley Campbell
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:02 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 11:53 GMT
The finishing touches are being put to the new £1 million McDonald's drive-thru restaurant on the outskirts of Magherafelt.

Work on the highly awaited development started in mid-April of this year at the Ardpatrick Retail Park, off Castledawson Road.

It is expected to create upwards of 50 jobs in the local community.

Most of the exterior work has been completed and the focus is now on getting the interior of the restaurant in to shape for the opening.

The new McDonald's drive-thru and restaurant at Magherafelt. Credit: National WorldThe new McDonald's drive-thru and restaurant at Magherafelt. Credit: National World
The new McDonald's drive-thru and restaurant at Magherafelt. Credit: National World

Mid Ulster District Council gave planning permission for the development more than a year ago, but construction work didn't get underway until the Spring of 2024.

The new complex includes car parking, landscaping and associated site works.

It is hoped the development will draw more shoppers to the busy retail park which includes Lidl and Home Bargain stores.

Originally, it was mooted that the new drive-thru restaurant would be operational by the end of the summer.

However this was later revised and there is speculation it will open in next month.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said on Monday: “I can confirm that we are aiming to open McDonald’s Magherafelt towards the end of 2024.”

