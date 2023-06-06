Watch: Splash waterpark woos visitors from far and wide - sun or no sun!

The sun was a bit slow to show on Tuesday morning but that didn't stop the action at Splash Outdoor Waterpark near Moneymore.

Since its opening the £2m facility in the heart of Mid Ulster has been "very busy", according to the manager Michael Holgate.

While the good weather has helped attract more visitors, the waterpark is geared up to ‘make a splash’ all-year round in all types of weather conditions.

Splash, part of the award winning Jungle Outdoor Adventure Centre, is located in a disused quarry at Maghadone Road on the outskirts of the village.

Splash waterpark is 'making a splash' with the general public, attracting visitors from all over the country.

Parties of local school children have been enjoying the custom-built Wibit inflatable Aquapark on the 40,000 sq metre site.

Other activities that are proving popular with the public, include open water swimming, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking and megaboarding.

The facility also boosts a dedicated events space for private and corporate hire.

The site also has an inland beach area where the whole family can spend a day enjoying the crystal clear spring-fed lake.

The stunning state-of-the-art lakeside pavilion houses an indoor reception, sleek bathroom facilities, a contemporary eatery and spacious dining area, situated on the second floor.

Floor to ceiling windows and balcony enable unrestricted, panoramic views of the water and surrounding countryside. Hot showers, wetsuit and buoyancy aid stores and funky individual changing cubicles have also been installed.