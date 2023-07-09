Owners of Portstewart Boat Trips urges witnesses to come forward adding ‘if anyone has seen anything suspicious at Portstewart harbour, please contact us’

A water tour company on the north coast has said it is ‘devastated’ after finding its boat ‘vandalised with a knife slash’ on Friday morning.

In response the team behind Portstewart Boat Trips said that they can no longer take bookings for trips as the boat will need a lengthy repair and be ‘out for this year’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posted on their social media site on Friday owners Nigel, Heather and Chloe, said: “It is with great sadness that with immediate affect we can no longer take bookings for our trips. This morning we were devastated to find that our boat has been vandalised with a knife slash and hole cut into our rib.

“This sadly means our boat is now out for this year to be repaired.

“The police are looking into the incident but sadly the local CCTV camera has been disconnected for over a year now. If anyone has seen anything suspicious at Portstewart harbour, please contact us. We would value you sharing this post.

“We are so sorry that we can no longer do what we love and show you around our stunning coastline. Thanks so much to everyone who has supported us over the years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response the local community hit out at the news with over 55 comments stating their shock and disgust.

Portstewart Boat Trips' vessel was vandalised and slashed with a knife. Picture from Portstewart Boat Trips Facebook

Margaret said: ‘Some people have no respect for others ..times are hard enough for business owners now this business has to lose out on earnings at their busiest time of the year.’

Ciara agreed: ‘So so sad to read this. I can't believe someone would do something like this to such a lovely family business. Our trip last year meant the world to us as I messaged about after and was looking forward to a trip this summer in happier circumstances. Really hope you get back to operating soon.’

Peter added: ‘That’s terrible. Your boat trips were great at helping tourists enjoy the North Coast only for some low life to deliberately damage it.’

Portstewart Boat Trips' vessel was slashed with a knife. Picture from Portstewart Boat Trips Facebook