Watt’s Garage £2m investment to transform Ballyclare site will bring new jobs

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission for Watt’s Garage project for the area beside the Ballynure Road filling station.

For many years part of the site had been used a funeral parlour and older residents of the area will remember it as the town’s technical school before that.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working closely with the council and its planning team, Watts - who are celebrating 67 years of service - have designed a scheme to enhance the area.

An impression of the new look planned for the junction of Ballynure Road and Green Road in Ballyclare.

The £2m investment will see the creation of two new units and a boutique restaurant and includes enhancements to the existing petrol forecourt with the creation of additional parking,improved traffic flows and access to the Post Office, ATM, Paypoint, convenience store and hot food deli.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Stephen Ross welcomed the investment.

“This project will complement the council’s revitalisation projects and enhance the gateway to Ballyclare. It will also provide up to 25 full and part-time jobs with a further 20 jobs being created during construction,” he said.

New ultra-fast 150kw electric charging points will also be installed, the first of its kind in the area, providing residents and visitors to Ballyclare with this highly sought after service.

Building with sustainability at the forefront, the project will include the latest renewable technologies including Photovoltatic Electric, Air Source Heat pumps and heat recovery systems.

Managing director Daryl Watt added “This £2m investment reconfirms our confidence in the borough. This refurbishment work is only possible thanks to the support from our loyal customers over the past 67 years and we hope that this project will enable us to continue to support our community into the future.”