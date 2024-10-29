Ballymena’s Galgorm picked up Best Luxury Golf Resort Worldwide and Best Luxury Golf Resort Spa Worldwide along with Best Luxury Resort in Northern Europe, Best Luxury Spa Resort in Northern Europe, Best Luxury Destination Spa in Northern Europe and Best Luxury Resort Spa in Northern Europe

The leading luxury Resort Galgorm has won a host of international gongs at The World Luxury Awards.

The hotel picked up Best Luxury Golf Resort Worldwide and Best Luxury Golf Resort Spa Worldwide along with Best Luxury Resort in Northern Europe, Best Luxury Spa Resort in Northern Europe, Best Luxury Destination Spa in Northern Europe and Best Luxury Resort Spa in Northern Europe.

Celebrating excellence, the internationally renowned retreat picked up the awards at the glittering gala ceremony which was held in Galgorm.

The World Luxury Awards are the pinnacle of recognition for the global luxury hospitality industry, committed to recognising and rewarding excellence, and this year chose Galgorm to host one of two prestigious ceremonies.

Galgorm has carved out a reputation as one of the world’s premier, luxury destinations. Following investments of more than £60million since 2010 and a further £30million to expand and enhance the resort and spa facilities by 2027, it is renowned as a world-class international tourism destination choice for visitors from across the globe.

Colin Johnston, managing director of Galgorm, said: “We are very honoured to have won six awards for Galgorm including two worldwide accolades for both our hotel and our Thermal Spa Village at The World Luxury Awards this year.

“To enjoy incredible success at such a high-profile awards is true recognition of our significant investment, our focus on delivering an unrivalled guest experience and the hard work and dedication of our talented team at Galgorm.

“We are also delighted with the tremendous success of hosting the World Luxury Awards this year and to be recognised ourselves during this successful evening. It’s been a privilege to welcome the very best from the global luxury hospitality industry to Northern Ireland. This event has truly highlighted what our region can offer, strengthening our commitment to promoting tourism and delivering exceptional experiences.

“We’re very proud to have showcased Northern Ireland’s outstanding hospitality, further enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for international visitors.”

Anton Perold, managing director of the World Luxury Awards, explained: "These events are a testament to the dedication and passion of the luxury establishments that continue to set new standards of excellence. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants."

John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland, added: “The World Luxury Awards 2024 taking place at Galgorm, along with the associated destination event, was a wonderful opportunity for Northern Ireland to show what it has to offer to the luxury hospitality market worldwide.

“The last time the awards were hosted at Galgorm, attendees stayed an average of five days in the region and it is anticipated it will be the same this time around.

“Having so many luxury operators from around the world visit Northern Ireland gave the region the opportunity to shine as the sustainable, inclusive and innovative year-round world-class destination that it is.”