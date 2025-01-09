Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be running a series of free events designed to enhance residents' physical, mental, and financial well-being.

From Monday, January 20, there will be ‘Wellness Week’ events at the local authority’s pop-up shops in Joymount, Carrickfergus; Main Street, Larne; and Wellington Street (formerly the Shoe Zone unit), Ballymena.

Chest Heart and Stroke Association will be offering blood pressure checks, AWARE NI will give talks on improving mental health, and the Consumer Council will give talks on energy costs, food shopping, scams and so on.

There will also be Image Confident Colour Analysis where visitors can find out which colours work for them, while Lynzi Coelho will offer advice on skin care and make-up.

For information on when the events will be held in each area, visit Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Facebook page.

The free events are funded by the Department of Communities.