Disability Action NI recently joined with the McDonald’s Coleraine restaurant for a litter clean-up around Strand Road and the surrounding area.

The event formed part of a McDonald’s campaign aimed at tackling litter in parks, on paths and along roadsides in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign saw McDonald’s employees undertake more than 30 local litter clean-ups in parks and nature areas throughout the 30 days of June.

Led by the eight local franchisees across McDonald’s estate of 34 restaurants in Northern Ireland, they were supported by a range of local community groups, elected representatives and football clubs – including Disability Action NI.

Staff from the McDonald’s Coleraine restaurant, with members from Disability Action NI at the litter pick around the Strand Road. CREDIT DARREN KIDD

Bruce Baillie, franchisee of the McDonald’s Coleraine restaurant, commented: “Our annual ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign reinforces McDonald’s strong commitment to tackling litter issues right across the UK and Ireland.

“Like our customers and stakeholders, we are always deeply disappointed to see people acting irresponsibly when it comes to littering. We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.