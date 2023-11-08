The founders of the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card have unveiled their ‘Win Your Dream Christmas’ competition.

The founders of the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card have unveiled their Win Your Dream Christmas competition. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Entrants are being asked ‘What Is Your Dream Christmas?’ and one lucky winner is being given the chance to enjoy all of their favourite things this Christmas, with a £1,000 Town and City Gift Card prize up for grabs.

The winner will be selected from participants throughout the UK and will be issued with a gift card for their local area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card was launched in 2019 and can be spent in over 200 local businesses across the Borough.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Since 2019, Council has worked with Micronex as providers of our Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card, which has allowed recipients to support local businesses across the Borough.

“The Win Your Dream Christmas competition is an excellent opportunity for someone to win a £1000 Gift Card, but whether you enter or not, I would encourage you to continue to support local via the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card.”

Colin Munro, of Miconex, said: “Over 98% of people in our 2023 survey said they’re keen to support local businesses this Christmas. Some 89% plan to buy at least one gift card this Christmas, and the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card not only offers support for local, it offers the widest choice too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Win Your Dream Christmas competition will run until December 8. Enter the competition free at: www.winyourxmas.co.uk