Winners at the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards

CavanaghKelly winners of Best SME Business Award.

Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Mid Ulster district.

Master of ceremonies at the awards ceremony was former TV sports broadcaster Adrian Logan.

In the Best Business Start-up (sponsor Mid Ulster Mail) the winner was The Hungry Goat.

Hungry Goat winner of the Best Start-Up Award.

In the Best SME Business Award (sponsor Mid Ulster District Council) the winner was CavanaghKelly.

Winner of Manufacturing Business of the Year was Specialist Group.

Advertisement

In Retail, Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year(sponsor Corick House Hotel & Spa) the winners were The Royal Hotel.