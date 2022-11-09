Winners at the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards
The first award winners have been announced at tonight's Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards, which are taking place in Corick House Hotel & Spa, Clogher.
Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Mid Ulster district.
Master of ceremonies at the awards ceremony was former TV sports broadcaster Adrian Logan.
In the Best Business Start-up (sponsor Mid Ulster Mail) the winner was The Hungry Goat.
In the Best SME Business Award (sponsor Mid Ulster District Council) the winner was CavanaghKelly.
Winner of Manufacturing Business of the Year was Specialist Group.
In Retail, Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year(sponsor Corick House Hotel & Spa) the winners were The Royal Hotel.
Thanks are extended to headline sponsor leading Magherafelt-based construction firm Henry Brothers, and the category sponsors for their support.