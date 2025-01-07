The winning local businesses ended 2024 on a high, with handmade awards presented created by Portstewart based ceramicist Fiona Shannon.

The 2024 competition saw 12 winning prizes across towns and villages of the Borough, with an award also presented for the Best Stall Display at the penultimate Causeway Speciality Market of the year.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town and Village Management team encouraged business owners to tap into their festive creativity as they competed to win the best dressed Christmas window display.

The Town and Village team once again worked with a local artisan to design the trophy, with the 2024 award created by the talented Fiona Shannon, featuring beautiful gold snowflakes.

The fantastic array of windows was assessed by a panel of independent judges, and the winners were selected for capturing the spirit of Christmas, whilst also portraying originality and creativity.

Congratulating everyone who took part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I’d like to thank all the businesses who embraced the festive spirit and showed such creativity with their 2024 Christmas window displays.

“I know both the residents and visitors to our towns and villages really appreciated the work that business owners put in, and the warm welcome offered to town centre shoppers over the festive period. Congratulations to all the winners and well done to everyone who participated.”

1 . WINNING WINDOWS Causeway Speciality Market winner - Maggie Duffin Glass. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . WINNING WONDOWS Ballycastle winner - Bella Jo Interiors. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . WINNING WINDOWS Portrush Winner - The White House. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

4 . WINNING WINDOWS Bushmills winner - Save the Children Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL