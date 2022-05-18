Wirefox acquires Bushmills Inn

The Bushmills Inn

The property was acquired from owners Alan and Zoe Dunlop for an undisclosed sum.

A former coaching inn, dating back to 1608, which in more recent years has been extensively restored and extended, this historic property is seen as one of Northern Ireland’s best-known tourism assets.

In the village that is home to the world’s oldest licensed distillery, between the Giant’s Causeway and Royal Portrush Golf Club, the award-winning four star Bushmills Inn boutique hotel encompasses more than 40 rooms and suites and a popular restaurant, bar and loft.

The property will continue to operate in its current form with the existing team in situ.

Kathryn Robinson, Investment Director at Wirefox, said: “We are delighted to welcome this fantastic team and impressive property to our growing portfolio of interests and look forward to acting as custodian of such an iconic asset in the months and years ahead.

“The Bushmills Inn Hotel is one of Northern Ireland’s best-known luxury hotel destinations, renowned for its warm hospitality and award-winning restaurant.

The hotel is in an enviable location and surrounded by many of Northern Ireland’s most important tourism assets.”

Wirefox was advised by Belfast-based Davidson McDonnell Solicitors in relation to the acquisition.

Welcoming confirmation of the sale, Alan Dunlop, who has been managing director of The Bushmills Inn Hotel for more than three decades, said: “The Bushmills Inn Hotel has played an important role in Northern Ireland’s tourism development for generations and we’re proud of the role we have played in supporting its success and in creating value, jobs and economic wealth for the community and region.

“We’re really pleased that, at this juncture, we are transferring ownership to leading investment company Wirefox.

“We are delighted by the exciting, visionary plans it has for its future which will ensure it will remain a major tourism focal point for the region to be enjoyed by visitors for many years ahead.”

Last year, Wirefox acquired one of the UK’s most famous hotels – The Scores Hotel in St Andrews, Scotland - a historic 36-room establishment with a bar and restaurant - next to the oldest golf course in the world.

Wirefox is undertaking an extensive 18-month refurbishment and repositioning to enhance the property.