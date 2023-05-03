Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
11 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Women in Construction programme welcomes new trainees

The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) has welcomed its first cohort of trainees to the Women in Construction plant operator programme.

By Helena McManus
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:45 BST

The fully funded pilot training in partnership programme provides 12 women, from across Northern Ireland, with the opportunity to gain recognised plant operator qualifications for two types of plant machinery, a Construction Skills Register (CSR) card along with health and safety training.

Training is delivered by McKinney Safety Centre Ltd at CITB NI Nutts Corner Training Centre.

CITB NI and The Women in Construction Network have been actively working together, raising awareness of the career options available for women in construction as well as encouraging women into the industry.

Most Popular
Taking part in the first Women in Plant training programme at CITB NI are (left) Alanna Gillen and Valerie Sharon Gibb from Larne with Rachel McKeeman, Director of Industry Training & Support from CITB NI (centre).Taking part in the first Women in Plant training programme at CITB NI are (left) Alanna Gillen and Valerie Sharon Gibb from Larne with Rachel McKeeman, Director of Industry Training & Support from CITB NI (centre).
Taking part in the first Women in Plant training programme at CITB NI are (left) Alanna Gillen and Valerie Sharon Gibb from Larne with Rachel McKeeman, Director of Industry Training & Support from CITB NI (centre).

The Women in Construction Network holds a number of different events every year, including site visits, seminars and networking opportunities.

Site visits over the last few years have included the Marriott Hotel Belfast, the A8 to Larne, the Connswater Community Greenway, and the A2 Shore Road, according to the CITBNI website.

Read More
New Primark store confirmed as part of £7m Fairhill Shopping Centre development ...
Related topics:Northern IrelandLarne