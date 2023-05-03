The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) has welcomed its first cohort of trainees to the Women in Construction plant operator programme.

The fully funded pilot training in partnership programme provides 12 women, from across Northern Ireland, with the opportunity to gain recognised plant operator qualifications for two types of plant machinery, a Construction Skills Register (CSR) card along with health and safety training.

Training is delivered by McKinney Safety Centre Ltd at CITB NI Nutts Corner Training Centre.

CITB NI and The Women in Construction Network have been actively working together, raising awareness of the career options available for women in construction as well as encouraging women into the industry.

Taking part in the first Women in Plant training programme at CITB NI are (left) Alanna Gillen and Valerie Sharon Gibb from Larne with Rachel McKeeman, Director of Industry Training & Support from CITB NI (centre).

The Women in Construction Network holds a number of different events every year, including site visits, seminars and networking opportunities.

