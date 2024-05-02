Woodmarque acquires Bristol-based business to boost door-set capacity by 30%

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woodmarque Managing Director, Ronan Quinn, said the acquisition of Doorlining.com Ltd, which had been a long-standing part of the company’s supply chain, would bring a host of major strategic benefits.

“As well as giving us an additional 30,000 sq ft of manufacturing space in Bristol with 20 staff, the purchase will give us a key strategic presence just two hours from London, where our biggest market is located.

“There will also be considerable benefits for our carbon footprint and in terms of our overall efficiency.”

Established in January 2003, Doorlining.com Ltd describes itself as a leading manufacturer of made to measure Door Linings, Frames, Screens and Doorsets in the UK.

Woodmarque has embarked on a measured growth strategy growing its manufacturing facility in Dungannon from 50,000sq ft in 2019 to 130,000 sq ft, with employment numbers doubling and turnover increasing six-fold in the past decade. The firm works mainly in the commercial sector for contractors and developers working on residential developments, office fitoutsand hospitality.

The company’s products have been used in an array of high-profile locations throughout the UK and Ireland including the O2 Hotel and Apartments and the Nobu Hotel in London, several Maldron, Marriott and Hilton properties throughout the UK and premium apartments in London, Brighton, Dublin, and Belfast.