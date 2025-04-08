Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work is well under way at Coleraine’s second branch of fast food outlet, McDonald’s.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £4m drive-thru restaurant on the Asda Coleraine site is set to create approximately 120 full and part time jobs.

The new restaurant will include a state-of-the-art, single-storey restaurant, complete with a drive-thru, customer order displays, modern landscaping, and parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 39 spaces will be provided, including dedicated spots for accessible parking and cyclists. Additionally, there will be customer order displays and a comfortable dining area for visitors.

Work is well under way at the second branch of McDonald's in Coleraine. CREDIT NI WORLD

The entire development will occupy a space of 360 sqm and it is hoped, it will ease traffic congestion around the existing branch of McDonald’s at the Riverside Regional Centre.

The new fast food restaurant will also include an innovative Playland and modern signage designed to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide customers efficiently.

McDonald’s has more than 1,270 restaurants in the UK and employs more than 120,000 people.