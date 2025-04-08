Work on Coleraine's second branch of McDonald's well under way
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The £4m drive-thru restaurant on the Asda Coleraine site is set to create approximately 120 full and part time jobs.
The new restaurant will include a state-of-the-art, single-storey restaurant, complete with a drive-thru, customer order displays, modern landscaping, and parking.
A total of 39 spaces will be provided, including dedicated spots for accessible parking and cyclists. Additionally, there will be customer order displays and a comfortable dining area for visitors.
The entire development will occupy a space of 360 sqm and it is hoped, it will ease traffic congestion around the existing branch of McDonald’s at the Riverside Regional Centre.
The new fast food restaurant will also include an innovative Playland and modern signage designed to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide customers efficiently.
McDonald’s has more than 1,270 restaurants in the UK and employs more than 120,000 people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.