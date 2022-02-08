Transklink says it will be upgrading cabling between the two stations with work expected to finish in late 2022.

It will also be installing new retaining walls to ‘increase the rail corridor width and provide continuous positions of safety’.

Project Manager, Aidan Smyth said: “Translink is upgrading nearly 9km of existing rail infrastructure. This vital work will improve the overall performance of the rail network, reduce the level of maintenance needed in the long term and maintain high safety standards.

Portadown Train Station. Photo courtesy of Google.

“This project represents the significant and on-going investment in this important railway corridor.

“We have carefully considered the best timing to deliver this important project in order to minimise the overall impact for passengers and residents. The main engineering works will be completed during nights ensuring passenger trains can continue to operate as normal.

“The engineering works will be carried out in various locations along the track, meaning works will not be concentrated in one area for a sustained period. We will also be working closely with our contractors, McLaughlin & Harvey, to complete the works as quickly as possible, keeping noise and inconvenience to a minimum.

“As part of communicating the essential engineering works with the community we will be writing to inform residents and other railway neighbours as the works progress. We will also be working closely with the community on some initiatives in the coming months.

“For more details on the project and to view our recent webinar, please visit www.translink.co.uk/lu2pd.”

