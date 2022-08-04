Wrightbus looking for new IT Director as it expands its senior team

The newly-created role, which will see an experienced IT professional define, plan, implement and manage Wrightbus’s IT strategy, comes on the back of a flurry of high-profile zero-emission orders in the UK, Ireland and overseas.

Managing Director Ian Gillott said: “This has been a phenomenal year so far, and we’re excited for the future. Wrightbus is going through rapid technological change and this role will provide the opportunity to both influence and deliver that change throughout a global business.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to join a progressive, growing business at a great time for the company. We’re looking forward to hearing from potential candidates.”

Wrightbus is the manufacturer of the world’s first hydrogen double deck bus and the world’s most efficient double deck battery electric bus. The firm currently has the largest fleet of hydrogen buses in Europe and second largest in the world, with 90 in operation across the UK and Ireland.

The expansion of the senior team comes off the back of a number of high-profile deals including up to 800 battery double deck buses over the next five years with the National Transport Authority in Ireland, up to 60 hydrogen-powered single deck buses over the next two years with Germany firm Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK) and a landmark deal with Australia’s leading bus body builder Volgren to supply hydrogen fuel cell-electric powertrain technology.

The firm is in discussions with operators from the USA, South America and the Far East as authorities around the world race to hit net zero targets.