Wrightbus named winners at Responsible Business Awards
Ballymena based bus manufacturer Wrightbus has been recognised for its innovation in helping to combat climate change at a prestigious awards ceremony.
Wrightbus was named winner of the Responsible Product/Service Award at the Business in the Community 2022 Responsible Business Awards.
A panel of independent judges awarded the firm for best demonstrating its use of innovative solutions to tackle an environmental or social challenge.
Winners in all 10 responsible business categories were announced at a special gala event held at ICC Belfast, hosted by BBC presenter Holly Hamilton.
Ian Gillott, Wrightbus Managing Director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this way at the Responsible Business Awards, particularly as it highlights our relentless commitment in providing zero emissions transport, thanks to our constant innovations.
“We will continue to press the case for more support for zero emissions transport, both in the UK and all around the globe, to ensure vital net zero targets are not missed.
“A huge thank you to the judges for recognising what we do, and a hearty congratulations to all the other winners.”
