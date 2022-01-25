Wrightbus to hold another recruitment evening this week

The Ballymena-based company attracted 128 people to the previous event and numerous job offers were made on the night after express interviews.

Wrightbus’ recruitment evenings provide prospective employees with the opportunity to look around the company’s Galgorm factory and speak to company managers and the HR team about potential career opportunities.

The firm had previously announced it was looking to recruit an additional 300 people as orders for its buses flooded in.

Wrightbus is holding another recruitment evening

“I hope as many prospective employees as possible make the effort to attend,” said Wrightbus managing director Neil Collins.

“We’ve had a phenomenal response so far to our recruitment drive, but we do still have roles available that we want to fill. All our jobs will be posted on the company’s website and social media accounts.”

Wrightbus has vehicles that are at the forefront of zero emission public transport and thanks to the fact that 70 per cent of the company’s output will be hydrogen or electric battery buses next year, the workforce will have a direct impact on reducing the risks of climate change while working on new and emerging technology at the same time.

Wrightbus can boast excellent, clean working conditions, great rates of pay and fantastic career progression opportunities.

Half hour slots are available to pre-book at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wrightbus-recruitment-open-night-tickets-228834729837