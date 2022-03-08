Wrightbus welcomes London Mayor Sadiq Khan to Ballymena factory

The high specification buses, ordered by Abellio, are the first electric double deckers to be manufactured for London in Northern Ireland and will be rolled out in October on the route 111, linking Kingston to Heathrow - adding another 30 double decker electric buses to the capital’s roads.

This forms part of the Mayor’s ongoing commitment to clean up London’s buses to improve its toxic air and tackle the climate emergency. There are already around 750 electric and zero emissions buses on the streets of London, and with sustained government funding London could have a fully zero-emission fleet by 2030 – one of the Mayor’s key aims.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said: “Londoners will soon see the all-electric buses built at this Ballymena factory on the capital’s roads, adding to our ever increasing zero-emissions bus fleet and illustrating how investment in our capital can support innovation and jobs in green technology across the country.

Louise Cheeseman (Director of Buses TFL), John McLeister, (Director of Sales for Wrightbus), London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Buta Atwal (Wrightbus CEO), Neil Collins, (Wrightbus MD), Gary Kernohan Head of Sales, Wrightbus) and Jon Eardley (Abellio London Bus MD).

“This is a prime example of how TfL’s supply chain stretches throughout the UK, supporting jobs, capacity and certainty for the national move towards a zero emission bus market, helping to clean up our filthy air.

“Each new electric bus operating on the streets of London and other UK cities also means less reliance on fossil fuels.”

England’s first hydrogen double decker buses, which Sadiq launched on London’s streets in June last year, were also manufactured by Wrightbus in Ballymena. These buses are helping to reduce TfL’s carbon footprint and further reduce harmful emissions to help ensure Londoners breathe cleaner air.

The innovation and technology used for the high specification buses is based at the Ballymena factory where Wrightbus has a large engineering team with around 90 people in R&D. It also funds 35 research posts at Belfast’s Queen’s University. The company currently employs 25 apprentices and is recruiting more.

The contract for these buses is supporting around 800 jobs linked to skilled manufacturing, with plans to now expand the workforce. Highlighting the demand for zero emission vehicles, production at the Wrightbus factory has switched from 30 per cent zero emission buses in 2021 to almost 70 per cent in 2022.

Overall production at the factory will be almost double this year compared to last year, driven largely by the desire for zero emission buses.

Ballymena’s Wrightbus factory is a prime example of how TfL’s supply chain stretches around the country, alongside two other main bus manufacturers covering Leeds (Switch) and Scarborough and Falkirk (ADL), creating jobs, capacity and certainty for the wider national zero emission bus market.

During his visit, the Mayor of London reiterated how thousands of jobs around the UK linked to major transport projects in London could be at risk if TfL does not get the longer-term funding it needs.

Buta Atwal, Wrightbus CEO, said: “We were delighted to welcome Sadiq Khan to our Ballymena factory to see the world-leading StreetDeck Electroliners in production. We’re looking forward to seeing them on the roads of London and helping to improve air quality later this year.

“We’re proud to be a UK company that is not only supporting the UK’s decarbonisation push thanks to our zero emission buses, but that is creating and supporting jobs in the UK at the same time.