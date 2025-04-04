Young Mum makes business award success

After qualifying with her level 3 diploma in dog grooming, salon management and canine first aid July 2023, jessica soon made an impression within the northern ireland industry as she competed at Rookies Got Talent just a few short weeks after leaving the Bark n Beauty academy, Londonderry of which she qualified.

Taking a respectable third place.

She moved on to focusing her efforts on further education, completing a range of online seminars with some of the most respected Groomers in UK & Ireland. Learning more about what was missing in her area she then went on to get certified with emmi-pet ultrasonic teeth cleaning, Providing a service that has since been a growing success for Canine health care in the area of Dunloy Co. Antrim where she opened her Dog Grooming salon.

2023/2024 brought more achievements including becoming a finalist for NI pet awards 'newcomer of the year' & 'Groomer of the year' categories which she unfortunately lost out on the opportunity of becoming a winner on the night.

Further competition grooming at Groomers got talent 2024 seen jessica move up to a outstanding second place in the beginners category of a a large class. After being nominated by one of her clientele she has now been announced as a finalist for the ASA animal awards as dog groomer of the year enlight of her 2 year career change from bus Shunter to dog groomer.

These awards are set to draw out the highly commended winner in November 2025 by a elite judging panel.

Clipper canines social media presence is established and vibrant which grabbed the attention of the widely based pet care Company Christies Direct, who connected with Jessica in 2023 asking her to join them as a brand and show ambassador another great opportunity for a newly based Groomer.

Her talents spread to their camera lense as she takes part in Content days at their Headquarters on the finvoy road of Ballymoney.

Jessica's 2 year anniversary of becoming a dog grooming approaches this may and we wish her all the best for her awards and future endeavors.

