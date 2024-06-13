You're hired! Coleraine woman named as Higher-Level Apprentice award winner
Joanne McCubbin, who is employed at Manfreight Ltd, picked up the Higher-Level Apprentice Award at the event in Titanic Belfast earlier this year.
The annual Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards recognise the outstanding accomplishments of apprentices across Northern Ireland, and also their employers, mentors, and training providers.
Councillor Steven Callaghan, the former Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens said: “I would like to congratulate Joanne on picking up this amazing accolade.
“Nominations for the 2024 Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards came in for apprentices, employers, mentors and training organisations from across Northern Ireland and so it is a fantastic achievement for Joanne to have been selected as the winner.
“Her success highlights the importance of supporting to ensure everyone across our Borough, regardless of their background, has equal access to the skills and qualifications necessary to succeed and our team is here to help.”
Joanne said: “It has been such a great honour and humbling experience to not only be a finalist but to have won the Higher Level Apprentice of the Year.
“Apprenticeships and Higher-Level Apprenticeships are a great way to develop your skills and capabilities. It benefits both the individual and the employer, helping to further talent within the workplace.
“I feel really proud to have won the award and I hope that this achievement will help more local people and local employers consider Apprenticeships and Higher-Level Apprenticeships as a pathway!”
If you are interested in becoming an apprentice or if you want to find out more about how it works for employers, please visit https://www.causewayapprenticeships.com/