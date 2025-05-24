11 of Northern Ireland’s most mispronounced place names and the fascinating stories behind them

2 . Belvoir, Belfast

While commonly pronounced as ‘Beaver’ it derives from French, meaning beautiful view, with the Beaver pronouncement being an Anglo-Saxon adaption of the term. It ends up being one referred to as Bell-vwah to some visitors and a received-pronouncement of Bell Voir. Asking for directions to Bell Voir is not going to get you anywhere close. Photo: Belvoir Park Golf Course: image courtesy of Tourism Northern Ireland