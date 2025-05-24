11 of Northern Ireland’s most mispronounced place names and the fascinating stories behind them

The name Ahoghill confuses many musicians who play the town’s Diamond Rock Club. Fans chuckle when American musicians loudly shout from the stage that “It’s great to be in A Hog Hill”
Here are just some of the names mangled by visitors (and some locals too). What would you add?
1. Cuilcagh, Co Fermanagh
A popular hiking destination thanks to its famous boardwalk, but that doesn’t stop people from stumbling over the name. Locals know it as Cool-kah, while missteps like Quil-kag or Kwil-kah are par for the course. It comes from the Irish Binn Chuilceach, meaning “chalky peak”, though it’s the pronunciation, not the path, that trips most people up. Photo: Joshua Hannah for Tourism Ireland
2. Belvoir, Belfast
While commonly pronounced as ‘Beaver’ it derives from French, meaning beautiful view, with the Beaver pronouncement being an Anglo-Saxon adaption of the term. It ends up being one referred to as Bell-vwah to some visitors and a received-pronouncement of Bell Voir. Asking for directions to Bell Voir is not going to get you anywhere close. Photo: Belvoir Park Golf Course: image courtesy of Tourism Northern Ireland
3. Bellaghy, Co Derry / Londonderry
A favourite mispronounced one now more tourists seek out Game of Thrones destinations. “Sure once you get through Bell-A-Key…” We’ve heard it referred to Bella-gee and Bell A Guy. Some GPS programmes are equally confused by a name that comes from Irish "Baile Eachaidh," meaning "Eachaidh's town." Photo: Church Island in Bellaghy - Discover NI
4. Clogher, Co Tyrone
“Sure just through Augher, Clogher and Fivemiletown” are directions often given. And while Augher can just be about attempted, locals refer to the town as Claw-Her, from the Irish Clocher, meaning stony place. When called Clag-her or even Clo-ger it may draw stony glances from residents. Photo: Google
