18-year-old colleague shows signs of making a difference at Asda Bangor

Just days after finishing his A-Levels at St Columbanus' College and starting work at Asda Bangor, 18-year-old, Kyle Orr, made a big impression on a deaf customer who needed help

Kyle was midway through his second shift on the check-outs, when a customer approached him. The man was pointing to the price label of an item, and then quickly realised that he was deaf.

Without hesitation, much to the customers surprise, Kyle responded back in fluent sign language, thanks to his experience with his deaf grandfather, so had been signing since he was a young boy.

Kyle, who will begin his studies in Criminology at Ulster University this September, explained:

Kyle Orr, Asda Bangor

“I realised straight away the customer was deaf and trying to communicate.

“My granda has been deaf since he was 11, so my whole family knows how to sign. I learnt how to sign at the same time I learnt how to speak, so it just comes naturally to me.

“It was a small thing, but it felt good to be able to help – the customer seemed quite taken aback when I was able to assist him, and he gave me a big thumbs up before he left the store.”

Lynsey McAlonan, Check-Out Section Leader, Asda Bangor said:

“Having only just started with us at Asda Bangor, Kyle is going to be a great asset the team bringing his experience of sign language into the store, this also provides an extra level of customer service, so the fact that Kyle could interact with the customer and get his query solved so simply was outstanding!

“We only learnt of this happening as another customer called the store afterwards to let us know how brilliant Kyle was having witnessed the interaction, mentioning that he was patient, kind and extremely helpful.”

Anthony Quinn, General Store Manager, Asda Bangor added:

“For someone so new to the team to show that level of customer service initiative and care is just fantastic.

“His experience ability in being able to communicate in sign language not only surprised and helped the customer feel seen and supported, but it also reflects the kind of inclusive environment and extra levels of customer service we strive for at Asda.

“He’s a valuable addition to the team, and we’re lucky to have him – Well done Kyle!”