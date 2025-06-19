20,000 trees planted by SuperValu and Centra

SuperValu and Centra, part of Musgrave NI, have launched the latest stage of their tree planting initiative with the sponsorship of 5,000 trees, donated to schools, sports clubs, community groups and farmers across Northern Ireland.

Supporting Musgrave’s sustainability strategy, SuperValu and Centra have sponsored 20,000 trees to date, in 70 locations across the region, bringing them a step closer to their pledge of planting 50,000 native trees by 2032.

The project, in conjunction with Trees on the Land, a charity and not-for-profit project from the Green Economy Foundation, launched in 2022 and this year has seen trees planted in Kevin Lynch Hurling Club in Dungiven, Alpha Housing in Portadown, Culloville Blues GAC near Crossmaglen, St Malachy’s High School in Castlewellan, Irvinestown Primary School, Ardmore Cricket Club near Derry~Londonderry, and Limavady Grammar School.

Colleagues from SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland supported the initiative by pulling on their wellies and visiting many of the tree planting locations.

Kevin Lynch Hurling Club committee member Enda Kealey (right) and daughter Eimear, welcome SuperValu Dungiven store manager Ryan Kealey and team member Lorraine Craig to the club grounds, where 175 trees have been planted to create a border around the grounds, for shelter, to encourage wildlife and enhance biodiversity.

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing for SuperValu and Centra, said: “At SuperValu and Centra, we are committed to supporting our local communities and to reducing our impact on the environment, as we continue our journey to become a more sustainable business. We believe it is our responsibility to leave a positive legacy for future generations and this project is an important aspect of that goal, creating many environmental benefits.

“We are very proud to continue our partnership with Trees on the Land by sponsoring the planting of a further 5,000 native trees to help create a greener future for our local communities.”

Imogen Rabone, Project Co-ordinator and Founder of Trees on the Land, added: “We are delighted to be in the fourth year of the partnership with SuperValu and Centra, which has now seen a total of 20,000 trees planted in communities across Northern Ireland. Our vision at Trees on the Land, is to establish tree cover and woodland in rural and urban areas that will provide valuable resources for future generations and bring lasting benefits, including absorbing carbon, improving air quality, supporting biodiversity, and protecting soil.

“It is thanks to partnerships like this with SuperValu and Centra through Musgrave NI that makes this possible.”

A commitment to planting 50,000 trees is one in a list of steps being taken by SuperValu and Centra to make their stores and communities more sustainable.

Groups to have received trees:

Alpha Housing, Quarry Gardens, Portadown

Ardmore Cricket Club

Culloville Blues GAC, Culloville, Crossmaglen

High Trees Residential, Donaghadee

Irvinestown Primary School

Kevin Lynch Hurling Club, Dungiven

Limavady Grammar School

Our Lady of St Fatima Primary School, Derry~Londonderry

St Malachy’s High School, Castlewellan.

Plus, farms and small holdings in:

Ballymagorry, Cookstown, Garrison, Glenarm, Irvinestown, Lettershendony, Newry, Newtownbutler, Omagh and Toomebridge.