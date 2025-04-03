4.4 million meals donated to good causes in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

M&S Food has donated 4.4 million meals in surplus food to good causes across Northern Ireland. M&S Food’s partnership with Neighbourly has supported more than 4.7 million people through more than 3,000 local charities and community organisations across the UK.

Marks & Spencer colleagues work closely with Neighbourly charity partners to redistribute surplus food from store to support the community, including families in need, young people and those with disabilities. In Northern Ireland alone, stores have donated 4.4 million meals since 2015, which equates to more than 1,800 tonnes of food - to local good causes and community initiatives.

Around 98% of M&S stores support a local good cause each week, with many stores partnering with at least two charities or community organisations. In Northern Ireland, charities including L'Arche Belfast - Root Soup, Team HAVEN (Homelessness and Vulnerability Ends Now), East Belfast Mission, Lifereach Ni, MACS Supporting Children, and Young People and Hosford, have received surplus food donations, ensuring that good food reaches those who need it most.

Thanks to the support of hardworking store colleagues, volunteers, and local charity partners across the UK, M&S has donated over 100 million meals through its partnership with food redistribution partner Neighbourly, since launching in 2015.

M&S Newtownbreda Store Manager Gwyneth Davidson with Founder of LifeHub NI Edmund Aruofor.

The partnership with Neighbourly has prevented over 49,000 tonnes of good quality food from going to waste. This contributes to M&S’ target of 100% of edible surplus food to be redistributed by 2025/26, as part of its ‘Plan A’ roadmap to net zero, and is contributing to M&S reaching its target of reducing food waste by 50% by 2030.

This year, with many people across the UK needing to rely on food charities to access good quality food, M&S Food’s partnership with Neighbourly has seen over 30 million meals donated across the UK – the highest ever in the decade-long partnership. The partnership has supported more than 4.7 million people through more than 3,000 local charities and community organisations across the UKs since the start of the partnership in 2015.

In the next phase of M&S’ partnership with Neighbourly, the retailer is trialling a new surplus food initiative which allows individual collectors to pick up donations to redistribute within the community. The initiative, which specifically supports stores that don’t have a regular charity partner to donate to, is set to significantly increase the amount of fresh surplus food reaching those who need it most. The new programme is currently rolling out to an additional 50 stores across the UK and has already enabled M&S colleagues to redistribute the equivalent of over 30,000 meals.

Lucinda Langton, Head of Sustainability at M&S Food, said: “Since launching our partnership with Neighbourly in 2015, we’ve redistributed the equivalent of 100 million delicious meals for people and communities in need across the UK from surplus food from our stores. This initiative not only helps tackle food waste and supports us in reaching our Plan A goals, but also makes a real difference to those who need it most. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our incredible store colleagues, whose commitment and passion has already helped over 4.7 million people and will continue to provide even more support with the expansion of the individual collector programme.”

Ben Fogle, Plan A Ambassador at M&S Food, said: “As M&S Food’s Plan A Ambassador, I’m delighted that our partnership with Neighbourly is not only reducing food waste but also helping people. We really do our best to keep waste to a minimum, but when we have a little extra, it’s great to know it’s being shared.”

Ryan Lemon, Regional Manager for M&S in Northern Ireland said: "We are incredibly proud to support local good causes, ensuring that essential food reaches those who need it most. Knowing that our surplus food is making a real, tangible difference in communities across Northern Ireland is truly rewarding. I couldn’t be prouder of our Northern Ireland stores for achieving such a significant milestone in meal donations - making a real and lasting impact."