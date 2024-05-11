Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long running 7 Hills Blues Fest makes a welcome return to Armagh City this Summer. The unmissable weekend featuring over 40 free gigs across 16 venues, is a musical celebration of blues and roots music. The festival takes place from Friday 2 – Sunday 4 August 2024.

The festival attracts a wide range of local and international blues artists and bands. This year’s lineup includes award winning Cork based Two Time Polka, along with the legendary Rob Strong, who is known as Ireland’s Godfather of Soul and is celebrating 60 years on the road, Fan’s Favourite the Pat McManus band and the critically acclaimed Ben Reel.

Welcoming the event Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Sorchá McGeown expressed her enthusiasm: “Come celebrate music and culture with us! We look forward to welcoming you to Armagh for the 7 Hills Blues Fest. A packed weekend of world class blues, rhythm and roots music in a variety of unbeatable venues across the city. There is something to suit everyone, whether visiting the city to shop, eat, drink or to see the sights, those bluesy tones won’t be far away. Hosting such events is an opportunity to showcase what our city has to offer, attracting visitors from far and near, boosting footfall and benefiting our local traders.”

Newcomers include 16-year-old Guitar Sensation Zac Mac, from Lurgan, who is a singer songwriter tipped to be a rockstar in the making. Dublin Based Mr Castle’s Blues Band and the high energy Blues Confidential. Local acts performing this year include Courtnay Giffin, The 4 Shuck Men and The Dirt.

Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Sorchá McGeown launching 7 Hills Blues Fest in Armagh

The weekend is one the major annual events organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, and attracts hundreds of visitors, local and from further afield.

As well as over 40 free gigs, the packed weekend features some fantastic family friendly entertainment in Market Street. Kick starting the festival on Friday 2 August, at lunchtime a selection of musicians will take to the bandstand. The family fun continues on Saturday with MD Rafferty Music School Live Lounge, free street entertainment, face painting, balloon modelling, music entertainment and much more, it’s an afternoon not to be missed.