814 (Portadown) Air Cadet Squadron are marching to victory

814 (Portadown) Squadron marched to success at the recent Northern Ireland Wing Field Day competition.

The Squadron competed in the Northern Ireland Wing Field Day competitions last month returning with a host of award for their hard work and dedication.

The squadron defended and retained the Foot and Banner drill competitions for the second year running! This was a direct result of the many weeks of training and practice thanks to the commitment and dedication of the team for which the staff are extremely proud.

This year our cadets went one step further with both Cadet Warrant Officer Bermingham and Cadet Warrant Officer Neill winning the Foot Drill IC title, and the Banner Drill IC title respectively. Showcasing their skills and experience that hugely benefits our junior cadets.

814 (Portadown) Squadron Wing Field Day Team 2024

Cadet Hunter, one of our youngest cadets was awarded the Road Marching trophy for his amazing efforts during the Wing Road Marching sessions. Cadet Hunter achieved this well-deserved recognition after spending many weekends getting up early to walk many miles each day. Lots of hard work has paid off and Cadet Hunter and we are sure this is the start of even more to come.

To top off a very successful Wing Field Day for the Squadron, Cadet Warrant Officer Bermingham was awarded the Wing Flying Trophy after completing a Gliding scholarship which consisted of him undertaking numerous glider launches and eventually being able to fly a glider solo. Cadet Warrant Officer Bermingham is an inspiration to many of our younger cadets and awards such as this further demonstrate his passion and dedication.