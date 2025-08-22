A bright future ahead: Craigavon Senior High celebrates GCSE success

Craigavon Senior High School was buzzing with excitement on Thursday, August 21, as students received a very pleasing set of GCSE results.

The atmosphere was electric, with pupils, parents, and staff all celebrating the fruits of their hard work and dedication. This year's results are a testament to the school's commitment to excellence and the collaborative spirit that underpins its community.

Top achievers shine brightly

While the school celebrates the collective success of all students, a number of pupils have achieved truly remarkable individual results. Among the top performers are Jack Steele, who secured an incredible 3A*, 3A and 2B grades, Jack Foster who achieved 2A*, 4A and 2B grades, Ben Wilson who achieved 7A and 1B and James Cassells who secured 5A and 3B grades across all their subjects. These outstanding achievements are the result of tireless effort and a passion for learning.

Overall top achiever Jack Steele, with proud mum and Mrs L Brown, Principal

A testament to hard work and resilience

Under the leadership of newly appointed Principal Lyndsey Brown, the school has embraced a holistic approach to education, blending academic rigour with pastoral care and personal development.

A vision rooted in community and excellence

Mrs Brown, a proud product of the Dickson Plan and long-serving member of the Craigavon Senior High School community, has brought a renewed energy and strategic focus to the school’s leadership. Her vision emphasises commitment, aspiration, respect, and empathy—values she believes are essential for shaping well-rounded young people.

Students celebrate success.

"I am absolutely delighted with this year's results," she said. "They are a clear testament to the tireless efforts of our students, who have risen to the challenges presented to them and exceeded all expectations. They are also a reflection of the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff, who have consistently gone above and beyond to provide exceptional guidance and support.

"We are incredibly proud of our young peoples’ achievements, they have excelled during their time at Craigavon Senior High and we are immensely proud of the young adults they have become. "

The school has seen significant progress in recent years, this success is not just about grades, but about nurturing well-rounded individuals. The school's focus on pastoral care ensures students leave not only with qualifications but also with the confidence and skills to navigate the complexities of life.

Looking to the future: A new chapter

Craigavon Senior High School Top Achievers 2025

This year's GCSE success comes as the school looks ahead to an exciting new chapter. With plans for the development of a Sixth Form provision, the school is poised to offer even more opportunities for its students. This move will enable students to remain at Craigavon Senior High for post-16 qualifications, ensuring that students have access to the best possible educational pathways and continued pastoral support.

The school community looks forward to building on this success and continuing to provide an outstanding educational experience that inspires students to be the best version of themselves. The future is bright for the students of Craigavon Senior High School, and these results are a powerful indicator of the great things they will go on to achieve.